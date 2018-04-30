Truck designed like Ikea furniture goes into production

With developing countries in mind, an innovative truck was funded, designed, and engineered by two Englishmen. Dubbed as the “Ox,” this slab sided flat-pack truck is easy to build like an IKEA bookshelf. The Ox first came on the scene in 2016. It was the brainchild of Torquil Norman, a philanthropist who runs the Global Vehicle Trust, and Gordon Murray, the South African engineer who helped create the McLaren F1. With Murray behind the design and engineering aspect of the truck, the Ox is an automotive marvel.

Oil and lubricants giant Shell recently announced that it would commission a pre-production prototype of the Ox, and the first destination for the initial batch of trucks will be sent to India to assist in outreach programs. The world’s first flat-pack vehicle, the Ox can be shipped anywhere — and much like flat-pack furniture, its parts require less space for shipping. The large, boxy truck ships in about 60 pieces with a tool kit, so it only takes about 12 hours put it together. This allows the Ox to be affordably shipped to developing nations, where the truck can be used to aid workers to transport water, grain, fertilizer, and building materials. The boxy truck can seat 13 people and carry up to 4,100 pounds of cargo and is powered by a diesel engine taken from a Ford Transit.

Thanks to the logistical support from Shell, the Ox may finally see the light of day. “The Ox is one of our most important engineering designs and it is certainly the vehicle of which I am most proud of as its disruptive design has the potential to change the current mobility model and with Shell’s vision this vehicle could go on to improve so many people’s lives,” Murray said.