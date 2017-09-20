Truck helper killed in Manila road rage

A 19-year-old truck helper was shot dead by a motorcycle rider with whom he had an altercation Sunday in Tondo, Manila.

The police identified the victim as Jayron Marinas, a truck helper of RIL Trucking Center.

Senior Police Officer 1 Bernardo Cayabyab of the Manila Police District Homicide Section said Marinas’ motorcycle was sideswiped by the gunman’s side mirror just a few steps from the garage of the trucking company on Velasquez St. Marinas and his companion confronted the unidentified man but they left after several minutes.

However, the suspect tailed Marinas and upon catching up with them, opened fire.

Marinas was hit on the head. He was rushed to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center but did not make it there alive.

The companion of Marinas did not sustain any injury.

Police investigators are hunting down the killer whose Suzuki Skydrive motorcycle is being traced.