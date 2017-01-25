Trucks exempted from ban

Fuel delivery trucks are exempted from a truck ban from midnight to 4 a.m. along EDSA and at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said on Wednesday. The exemption was decided after a closed-door meeting with representatives of Petroleum Industry of the Philippines recently where they requested that their delivery trucks carrying aviation fuel be allowed to refill fuel depots at NAIA as the storage facilities cannot hold large quantities for an extended period. A total truck ban is imposed between EDSA-Magallanes, Makati City and EDSA-North Avenue, Quezon City except Sundays and holidays.