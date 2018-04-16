Trucks take center stage at autoshow

Aside from the new cars and SUVs that were launched at the recently concluded Manila International Autoshow (MIAS), trucks also shared the limelight with European, Japan, Russian, and Chinese trucks making their debut at this year’s highly anticipated auto show.

GAZ Group, a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles in Russia presented, their wide range of both heavy- and light-duty trucks. Launched were the GAZelle NEXT chassis, GAZon NEXT, and Sadko 4×4 medium duty trucks. With their GAZelle NEXT minibus already available in the local market and the NEXT Citiline bus, GAZ also presented their menacing Ural NEXT 6×6 heavy-duty trucks that are designed to tackle rough terrain and carry heavy loads.

“These units affirm GAZ Group’s commitment and interest to the Philippine market by introducing these variants in the local market,” said Fernando Martinez, chairman and chief executive officer of Gazelle Motors.

Considered as a dominant player in the European and Middle East markets, DAF also put their best foot forward with their awesome and colorful display. Drabbed in bright yellow, DAF’s CF, and XF variants were crowd favorites at the MIAS trucks display. DAF partnered with Pioneer Trucks Parts and Equipment Corp. (PTPEC) as its exclusive distributor for the Philippine market. With Paccar brands already under PTPEC’s wings, DAF is a welcome addition to its truck line-up such as Peterbilt and Kenworth.

Their display at the MIAS was just the tip of the iceberg, because DAF is out to establish a strong presence in the Philippines. With an 8,000 square meter showroom and maintenance facility being put up in Cabuyao, Laguna, DAF is gradually carving a profitable presence locally by selling 20 units of CF and XF variants late last year. Their heavy-duty trucks are currently being used by multinational companies nationwide for cargo and hauling services. “We call it baby steps. DAF has only been here for a few months and so far, we are happy with the progress of the company,” said Aaron Go, managing partner of DAF PH.

Centro Manufacturing Corp., the country’s biggest truck body builder showcased their logistics expertise with their Wing Van display. Among Centro’s products which were showcased at the truck display tent is the C-Van, Centro’s top-of-the-line aluminum logistics van with double stainless steel lock rods, stainless hinges, aluminum claddings, and more durable components such as checkered plate flooring, EPDM door rubber seals, marine plywood interior panels, and LED lights. Other players that had an impressive display were Hyundai, MAN, JAC, and Chinese truck powerhouse Foton.

PHOTOS BY DINO RAY V. DIRECTO 3RD