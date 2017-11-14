Trudeau: Legal impediments still preventing Canada from taking back toxic waste

TWO years after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would work to find a solution to the dumping of toxic waste to the Philippines by a private company from his country, the problem has remained and so has the toxic waste.

“I expressed to President [Rodrigo] Duterte that back in Canada we would continue to work on this. And hopefully resolve this situation,” Trudeau said at a press briefing on Tuesday when asked whether there were concrete solutions to address the issue.

Trudeau is in the Philippines where he, along with other world leaders, attended the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

The Chronic Inc., a private company in Ontario, shipped 103 container vans of garbage mislabeled as “recyclable materials” to Manila in 2013.

The Department of Health (DoH) said that 18 container vans that were inspected contained mixed waste such as adult diapers, waste paper and other household trash. Another 26 container vans of trash were dumped into a landfill in Tarlac.

Trudeau said his government has yet to address “legal impediments” that prevented it from taking back the toxic waste to Canada.

“We have legal barriers and restrictions that prevented us from being able to take it back. Those regulations and those impediments have not been addressed,” he said.

“So, theoretically it is impossible to take it back. There are a number of questions: who will pay (for the shipment), where the financial responsibility is? This is has commercial transaction. It did not involve governments,” he stressed. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO