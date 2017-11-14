Trudeau makes pitch for East Asia Summit membership

CANADIAN Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a pitch for his country to be a member of the East Asia Summit where it could expand trade and help boost global security.

“Taken together, Asean would easily be our sixth largest trading partner. Asean’s 640 million people is twice as much as the United States. This [status as an East Asia Summit member]is a tremendous opportunity for Canadians to engage in a fast growing region where we already have very good and positive ties,” Trudeau said in a news conference on the sidelines of the 31st Asean Summit.

“As a full member [of the East Asia Summit], we will be able to promote and discuss security, economy, people to people ties which are topics that really matter,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said that while Canada has long been a part of the Asia- Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) like the Philippines, there are other issues that would need to be addressed aside from economy.

“East Asia [Summit] is a central place for Pacific issues. Canada is a Pacific country, and we want to be able to engage in broader issues of policy such as development and human rights,” Trudeau said.

“Canada is deeply committed to multilateral institutions,” Trudeau added.

The East Asia Summit members include: the Philippines, Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, United States and Vietnam.

Canada has been invited in the East Asia Summit scheduled today, Tuesday. LLANESCA T. PANTI