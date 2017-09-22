Trudeau tells UN: Canada failed its indigenous people

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Declaring that Canada is “no land of wonders,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the United Nations on Thursday that his country was working to address failures in the treatment of its indigenous people. Trudeau told the UN General Assembly that Canada’s 1.2 million indigenous people had mostly known “humiliation, neglect and abuse” in a country often held up as shining example of diversity. “We know that the world expects Canada to strictly adhere to international human rights standards,” said Trudeau, who has put reconciliation with first nations at the top of his reform agenda.

AFP