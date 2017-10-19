Trump accused of disrespecting family of slain US soldier

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US President Donald Trump was snarled in fresh controversy Wednesday after he was accused of being disrespectful to a US soldier slain in an ambush in Niger, as well as showing insensitivity to the grieving family. Trump moved quickly to dispute descriptions of his conversation with the pregnant widow of Sergeant La David Johnson, 25, who was one of four US service members killed in a jihadist ambush October 4. But two accounts of his condolence call suggest the president struggled to convey an empathetic tone. “President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband,” Sergeant La David Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, told the Washington Post. She said she agreed with an earlier account of the call, given by a lawmaker who said she heard part of the conversation and accused Trump of insensitivity for telling Johnson’s pregnant widow Myeshia Johnson that the young soldier “knew what he was signing up for.” Trump denied making the comments, tweeting Wednesday: “Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action [and I have proof]. Sad!”

