Trump aide Kushner registered to vote as a woman – report

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Donald Trump’s son-in-law and top aide, Jared Kushner, has been registered to vote as a woman for eight years, US media reported. Voter information records held by New York show the presidential adviser—whose portfolio includes everything from seeking peace in the Middle East to reining in the opioid crisis in the United States—was registered as “female.” The screenshot, published by Wired, is not the first time the young statesman has fallen foul of bureaucracy. Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, also filled out paperwork for his White House security clearance wrongly and had to refile it repeatedly, CBS reported. Prior to 2009, Kushner’s New Jersey voter registration noted his gender as “unknown,” according to The Hill news site.