Trump ArthaLand

SOM New York-designed ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) bagged recognition as the Best Office Architectural Design during the fifth Philippines Property Awards. The project is a premium grade office building designed to house the headquarters of multinational companies in the financial, technological, consumer and pharmaceutical sectors. Rising on prime location in the corners of 5th Avenue, 30th Street and 4th Avenue in BGC, it is set to be operational by year end. The designer, SOM New York, is the same group behind One World Trade in the US and Burj Khalifa in Dubai. ArthaLand is a publicly listed company, whose major shareholders include CPG Holdings of the Po family, who owns brands such as Century Tuna and Shakey’s.

