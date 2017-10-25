Trump to attend Asean-US Summit, 50th anniversary gala — DFA

UNITED States President Donald Trump will only be attending two events at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, which the Philippines will host in November, an official of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

Based on the schedule the US President, he will arrive in Manila on November 12 to attend the Special Gala of the 50th anniversary of Asean and the Asean-US Summit on November 13, said DFA spokesman Robespierre Bolivar.

The Asean-US summit is attended by heads of the Southeast Asian region and the US.

“The Philippines and US sides are also working out a bilateral meeting between the two Presidents,” Bolivar said in a statement.

Since the schedule only indicates an overnight visit for Trump in the Philippines, this means that the US leader will not be joining the East Asia Summit (EAS).

EAS is composed of the 10 Asean countries—Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and nine others namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, US and Russia.

It is a significant regional grouping with an important role in advancing closer regional integration and cooperation. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA