Trump-backed Republican defeated in US Senate runoff

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Donald Trump’s pick in the Alabama Republican Senate runoff crashed to defeat Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) against a populist former judge, likely sending shockwaves through establishment Washington and denting the president’s influence over his restless political base. The result is an embarrassing setback for Trump that highlights the deep divisions within his party and raises questions about its future direction as the GOP heads toward mid-term elections in 2018. With all 67 counties reporting, former Alabama state chief justice Roy Moore led incumbent Luther Strange by 54.9 percent to 45.1 percent. Trump offered his own congratulations to Moore, urging him in a tweet to “WIN in Dec!”

AFP