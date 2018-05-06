Trump comments on Bataclan attacks stir anger in France

PARIS: France has condemned remarks by US President Donald Trump about the 2015 attacks in Paris and called on him to show respect for the victims of the worst bloodshed on French soil since World War II. The foreign ministry voiced its “firm disapproval” of the comments, in criticism amplified by former leaders, as well as survivors of the atrocity who unleashed their fury on Twitter. Trump spoke about gun laws in France during a free-wheeling address to the National Rifle Association in Texas on Friday in which he also talked about knife crime in London, comparing a hospital in the city to a “war zone”. He said the Paris assault might have been prevented if citizens were allowed to buy arms. “Nobody has guns in Paris and we all remember more than 130 people, plus tremendous numbers of people that were horribly, horribly wounded. You notice nobody ever talks about them,” he told the audience. “They were brutally killed by a small group of terrorists that had guns. They took their time and gunned them down one by one,” Trump added. He then mimicked the assailants shooting their weapons, saying: “Boom. Come over here. Boom, come over here. Boom.”

AFP