Trump demands Saudis allow aid into Yemen ‘immediately’

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US President Donald Trump took the rare step Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) of publicly demanding that ally Saudi Arabia immediately allow humanitarian aid into war-ravaged Yemen, as residents in the capital Sanaa scrambled for supplies. Trump stopped short of calling for a pause in the US-backed, Saudi-led bombing of the country, which is enduring what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. But Trump said he had asked aides to contact the Saudi leadership “to request that they completely allow food, fuel, water, and medicine to reach the Yemeni people who desperately need it.” Trump said in a statement that it must be done immediately for humanitarian reasons.