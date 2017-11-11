Trump to Duterte after Vietnam meeting: ‘See you tomorrow’



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and US President Donald Trump meet for the first time on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Da Nang, Vietnam on Saturday, November 11, 2017. Trump is scheduled to attend the 31st Asean Summit in Manila from November 13 to 15 as one of the ‘dialogue partners’ of the regional group. In the foreground is Duterte’s Special Assistant Christopher “Bong” Go who took the selfie with the two presidents. PHOTO POSTED ON PTV 4 FACEBOOK ACCOUNT

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte and United States President Donald Trump met for the first time on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Da Nang, Vietnam on Saturday.

Photos sent to reporters by Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go showed Trump speaking to Duterte.

According to Malacañang, Trump told Duterte, “See you tomorrow.”

The US president was likely referring to his visit to Manila starting Sunday, November 12, to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

The two leaders will again have another chance to meet during bilateral talks on Monday at the sidelines of the summit.

Prior to their first meeting, Trump and Duterte had talked on the phone at least two times, discussing issues of common concern such as the crisis at the Korean Peninsula.

Trump also expressed support for Duterte’s war on drugs, which has been heavily criticized here and abroad for the deaths of thousands of Filipinos.

Duterte is expected to be back in Manila before 11 p.m. Saturday.