Trump flies out of PH ahead of Asean Summit conclusion

US President Donald Trump left Manila on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the conclusion of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, according to a radio report.

Quoting the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the report said Trump boarded Air Force One at about 3:15 p.m., about three hours earlier than his scheduled flight at 6 p.m.

The report said the early departure was on the request of US officials who offered no explanation.

Trump met with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday in a reaffirmation of ties between long-time allies.

The US president said relations with the Philippines remained “great” amid the controversy over extrajudicial killings that have been blamed on Duterte’s drug war; and Philippine efforts to establish an independent foreign policy by forging ties with non-traditional allies like Russia and China.

Malacanang said the issue on the drug war and human rights were not discussed between the two leaders.

Militants held “anti-Trump protests” but were prevented by police from getting near the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), main venue of the summit.

Trump is the 45th US president. He defeated former first lady Hillary Clinton in a hotly contested election in 2016.

Before he became president, Trump was a real estate mogul, businessman, and entrepreneur. He was also a former reality TV star, hosting “The Apprentice” in 2004.

The White House, through its website, said that Trump was “an accomplished author, who has authored over fourteen bestsellers.”

Trump’s first book is “The Art of the Deal”.

Trump is a graduate from Wharton School of Finance. In 1980, he opened the Grand Hyatt New York, which made him the city’s best-known developer.

According to a September 2017 Forbes estimate, Trump’s net worth is $3.1 billion.

He has had three wives with whom he has four children — Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany; and eight grandchildren.

He is married to Slovenian model Melania Knauss (now Trump) and has a son, Barron William Trump. KAROL JOSEF LUCENA