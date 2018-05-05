Trump, Kim summit date, venue announced soon

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Saturday in Manila) that a date and venue for his landmark summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un would be unveiled soon, as anticipation builds for the unprecedented talks between the mercurial leaders.

And while Trump said he was not envisaging a draw down of troops in South Korea for now—something the regime in Pyongyang has long wanted—he admitted it was a possibility in the longer term.

Since Kim met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump has been steadily offering tidbits about his expected meeting with the North’s ruler—even hinting that three Americans imprisoned there could soon be freed.

Trump will discuss preparations for the summit when he hosts Moon at the White House on May 22, with “close coordination on developments regarding the Korean Peninsula,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

“We now have a date and we have a location, we’ll be announcing it soon,” Trump told reporters on Friday about his summit, as he left the White House on a trip to Texas.

The US president suggested earlier this week that the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas—scene of the historic Kim-Moon talks—could also be an appropriate venue for his own meeting with Kim.

Other possible sites reportedly include Mongolia, Singapore and Switzerland.

Preparations for a Trump-Kim meeting have gained momentum since the Korean summit a week ago, which saw Pyongyang and Seoul promise to pursue the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and a permanent peace.

North Korea has offered to close its nuclear test site this month—and invited US experts to verify the move.

Other less dramatic but notable signs of rapprochement have emerged almost daily, including North Korea moving its clocks forward by 30 minutes early Saturday to match time with the South.

Troops ‘not on the table’

As for a reduction in the number of troops stationed in South Korea, Trump said that was not under negotiation—for now.

“We haven’t been asked it,” he said. “I think a lot of great things will happen. But troops are not on the table. Absolutely.”

The US president added, however: “Now I have to tell you, at some point into the future, I would like to save the money. You know, we have 32,000 troops there.”

US National Security Advisor John Bolton earlier denied as “utter nonsense” a New York Times report saying Trump had asked the Pentagon for options to prepare for drawing down the 28,500-strong US force.

The Times report, which cited several unidentified officials briefed on the deliberations, said reduced troop levels were not intended to be a bargaining chip in Trump-Kim talks.

But officials acknowledged that a peace treaty between the two Koreas—technically still at war since the 1950s, with only an armistice in place—could diminish the need for the US forces, The Times said.

AFP