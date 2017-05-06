Trump loses another nominee for US Army secretary

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Saturday in Manila) lost another nominee he had put forward to be his Army secretary, after lawmakers said the pick was unfit because of his past stances against transsexuals, Muslims and Latinos. Mark Green, Republican senator for Tennessee, said in a statement to NBC News he was withdrawing due to “false and misleading attacks” against him. Green was Trump’s second choice for the post of Army secretary after his first, Vincent Viola, a billionaire, withdrew in February, saying he couldn’t overcome conflict-of-interest objections because of certain financial interests.

AFP