Trump, Merkel speak after chancellor’s election win

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump spoke by phone Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, the White House said, after breaking with custom and waiting days to congratulate the German leader on her re-election. The pair connected after growing questions about a delay in the call between the uneasy allies. “President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to congratulate her on her election victory and wish her well in the formation of her fourth government,” said a statement from the White House on Thursday evening. The US leader underscored the countries’ “deep ties” and Washington’s “commitment to our longstanding, strong alliance.” The White House did not immediately congratulate Merkel on her election over the weekend, as is customary, after a campaign which saw Merkel implicitly criticize Trump.

AFP