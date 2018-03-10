Trump Organization order of presidential seal for golf courses could be illegal

The Trump Organization’s plan to put the Presidential Seal on its golf courses may land them in the legal rough, according to a report.

President Trump’s business, now officially run by his sons, has recently ordered markers with the eagle-emblazoned symbol to use at tee boxes where golfers take their first strokes, Pro Publica reported Monday.

Eagle Sign and Design, based in Kentucky and Indiana, did not confirm to the outlet who the buyer was, though their Facebook page featured a design with the words “Trump International Golf Course.”

A federal law prohibits any use that gives the “false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States or by any department, agency, or instrumentality thereof.”

Previous presidents have used the seal for personal uses such as custom sets of golf balls or tableware, though the Trump Organization would be using it was a private business.

Both the entity that displays the seal and the manufacturer face potential punishments of a fine and up to six months in prison.

The law has an exception for those “authorized under regulations promulgated by the President and published in the Federal Register.”

The White House, Department of Justice and Trump Organization have not yet commented on the news.

Beyond its reported use of the seal, Trump’s family business has been criticized for receiving hotel bookings from Republicans running for reelection and foreign dignitaries.

