Trump probed over Russia poll meddling

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US President Donald Trump is under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller but is not currently considered a criminal target, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

Mueller is investigating possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s campaign, a probe the president has denounced as a “witch hunt.”

The newspaper, quoting three anonymous sources, said that Mueller considers Trump a subject of the investigation, meaning there is currently not enough evidence to bring criminal charges.

Additionally, Mueller told the president’s lawyers that he is preparing a report on Trump’s actions and possible obstruction of justice, the Post said.

Mueller, a former FBI director and federal prosecutor, was named last May to investigate possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

US intelligence agencies say Russian President Vladimir Putin himself was behind a hacking and disinformation effort to disrupt the election and boost Trump’s chances of winning.

Trump defended his embrace of Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila), saying good relations were important but claiming no one had been tougher on Russia.

“If we got along with Russia, that would be a good thing not a bad thing,” Trump said, days after congratulating the veteran Russian leader on his controversial re-election and suggesting they meet at the White House.

“Just about everybody agrees with that, except very stupid people,” he said, adding “probably nobody’s been tougher to Russia than Donald Trump.”

Standing side-by-side with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Trump doubled down on his courtship of Moscow.

“I think I could have a very good relationship with president Putin,” Trump said. “It’s a real possibility that I could have a good relationship.”

“It’s possible I won’t,” he added.

Trump has faced criticism at home for his attitude to Putin, particularly by non-Republicans who suspect his campaign was aided by Moscow.

A Dutch lawyer with direct knowledge of contacts between Russian intelligence and a top official in Trump’s campaign became the first person sentenced in special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s sprawling investigation Tuesday.

