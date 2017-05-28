Trump promises climate decision next week

TAORMINA, Italy: President Donald Trump said Saturday he would decide next week whether the United States would abide by the 2015 Paris agreement on cutting global carbon emissions.

His announcement came as a summit of G7 leaders in Sicily wrapped up in deadlock on the issue, with US partners voicing frustration at the president’s failure to commit to the deal aimed at stemming global warming.

“I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!” Trump tweeted.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis, in comments to be aired fully in a TV interview Sunday, said Trump—famously skeptical of global warming—is now “wide open” on the issue.

The US leader, concluding his first overseas trip in office, later left for home without giving the customary close-of-summit news conference.

The meeting’s final declaration reflected a stalemate between the US and the six other participating countries, who are all strongly committed to the Paris accord.

“The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics,” it stated.

“Understanding this process, the (other participants) reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement…

“In this context, we all agree on the importance of supporting developing countries.”

But Mattis, in an interview to air Sunday on a CBS talk show, said Trump was “wide open” on the Paris climate deal.

“I was sitting in on some of the discussions in Brussels, by the way, where climate change came up, and the president was open, he was curious about why others were in the position they were in – his counterparts in other nations,” he said.

“And I’m quite certain the president is wide open on this issue as he takes in the pros and cons of that accord.”

Earlier German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticised what she called “a very difficult, not to say very unsatisfactory” discussion with Trump on the issue.

“Here we have a situation of six against one, meaning there is still no sign of whether the US will remain in the Paris accord or not,” she said.

AFP