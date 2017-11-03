Trump readies for high-stakes Asia trip

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Weakened on the domestic front, President Donald Trump embarks this week on a long and challenging Asian tour set to be dominated by the North Korean nuclear threat after months of verbal escalation between Washington and Pyongyang.

Taking him from Japan to South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, the bumper November 3-14 trip is the US leader’s first to the region since his election exactly a year ago.

On his agenda are several key regional summits but also closely-watched face-to-face meetings, be it with his powerful Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, or the controversial Philippine strongman, Rodrigo Duterte.

With his approval ratings languishing at record lows, will the 71-year-old president manage to leave behind the spectacular recent developments in the probe into Russian election meddling? Will he forego his morning tweeting for the duration of the 12-day trip?

The White House has sought to emphasize the length of the five-nation tour – the longest by any US president since George H.W. Bush in 1991 – as evidence of Trump’s commitment to engaging with the region.

But doubts linger on that point, most notably on the economic front following Trump’s abrupt decision – three days into office – to pull out of the TPP trans-Pacific trade deal, which unsettled several signatories and Japan in particular.

Supporters of the deal, struck in 2015 by 12 nations who together account for 40 percent of the world economy, had championed it as a vital counterweight to the growing influence of China.

After a brief stopover in Hawaii, Trump will Sunday join his “friend” Shinzo Abe for a new round of golf — following the one they shared in Florida last February – before a series of meetings aimed at underscoring the strength of the US-Japanese alliance.

In South Korea, Trump – unlike many of his predecessors – will not travel to the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean peninsula, instead delivering what is set to be a closely scrutinized speech before the country’s national assembly.

Seoul will be hoping during Trump’s two-day visit starting Tuesday for a reaffirmation of its alliance with Washington, at a time when the North is pushing ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in defiance of the international community.

Since taking office, the US president has vowed to unleash “fire and fury” if threatened by Kim Jong-Un’s regime, has contradicted his top diplomat about direct contacts with Pyongyang, and sent out a string of cryptic messages – “We’ll do what has to be done!” – that ultimately left observers guessing at his true intentions toward North Korea.

After Seoul, the 45th US president heads to Beijing next Wednesday to meet his counterpart Xi Jinping just weeks after he was formally handed a second term in power, solidifying his grip on the world’s most populous nation.

In Vietnam on Friday, Trump will take part in an APEC summit in Danang, and deliver a speech on his vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific region” that is eagerly awaited by the business community.

Wrapping up his trip in Manila on November 12-13, Trump will take part in the ASEAN summit of South East Asian leaders, and will hold what could turn out to be a colorful one-on-one with the outspoken Duterte, whose bloody crackdown on alleged drug gang members has drawn widespread condemnation.

“We’re going to the Philippines, where the previous administration was not exactly welcome,” Trump crowed earlier this week.

Critics note that while Barack Obama was among the many international critics of Duterte’s drug war, his successor in the White House has struck a far more conciliatory tone, praising the controversial leader as doing an “unbelievable job on the drug problem.”