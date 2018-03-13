Wednesday, March 14, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Trump says top diplomat Tillerson out, names Pompeo successor

    Trump says top diplomat Tillerson out, names Pompeo successor

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. AFP PHOTO

    WASHINGTON, D.C.: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the departure of his top diplomat Rex Tillerson, to be succeeded by the current CIA chief Mike Pompeo.

    “Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job!” Trump tweeted.

    “Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!” he added.

    The US president announced the appointment of Gina Haspel to head the Central Intelligence Agency—the first woman tapped for the post. AFP


    AFP/CC

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.