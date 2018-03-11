Trump sees success in NKorea talks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump predicted “tremendous success” Saturday (Sunday in Manila) in upcoming groundbreaking talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, adding that the reclusive state had promised not to shoot missiles in the interim.

The comments came after the American leader said he has received encouragement from the leaders of China and Japan as he moves toward the high stakes summit, announced suddenly this week.

“I think North Korea is going to go very well, I think we will have tremendous success… We have a lot of support,” Trump told reporters before boarding his Marine One helicopter to travel to a rally in Pennsylvania.

“The promise is they wouldn’t be shooting off missiles in the meantime, and they’re looking to de-nuke. So that’d be great.”

Earlier, Trump said China’s President Xi Jinping was appreciative of his decision to opt for diplomacy rather than “the ominous alternative,” while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was “very enthusiastic” about talks with North Korea.

Trump reached out to the Asian leaders in phone calls Friday after his stunning decision to accept an invitation to meet Kim before the end of May.

White House officials initially waffled on the president’s intentions.

“We’re not going to have this meeting take place until we see concrete actions that match the words and the rhetoric of North Korea,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters Friday.

But in a series of tweets late Friday and Saturday, a seemingly ebullient Trump emphasized the positive.

“North Korea has not conducted a Missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings. I believe they will honor that commitment!” he said.

Trump praised a possible future agreement with the nuclear-armed North as “very good” for the international community as a whole.

“The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined,” he wrote.

AFP