Trump taps Nikki Haley as US ambassador to UN

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump has tapped South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to be his ambassador to the United Nations, US media reported Wednesday.

The Republican rising star has accepted the offer, The Washington Post cited a source familiar with Trump’s transition process as saying.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley, 44, is the first woman Trump has nominated to his cabinet.

She has little foreign policy experience but injects diversity into Trump’s team after a divisive election in which the real estate billionaire was outspoken in his criticism of immigration and faced accusations of sexual harassment from a series of women.

Haley was fiercely critical of Trump during his campaign, calling him “everything a governor doesn’t want in a president” in February. She supported Senator Marco Rubio during the Republican primary race before endorsing Senator Ted Cruz.

Her nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.

An official announcement from Trump’s transition announcement is expected later on Wednesday. AFP

