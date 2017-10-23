Trump tells Paris, Berlin to ‘keep making money’ via trade with Tehran

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US President Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Sunday (Monday in Manila) he does not object to France and Germany continuing trade with Iran, despite his refusal to certify the Iran nuclear deal. “I told them just keep making money,” the real estate mogul-turned-president told the Fox News program Sunday Morning Futures. “Don’t worry. We don’t need you on this one.” “They are friends of mine. They really are. I get along with all of them. Whether it’s Emmanuel or Angela,” Trump said, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel. But speaking to journalists on a diplomatic visit to Riyadh, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US is “hoping” European companies and countries “will join the US as we put in place a sanction structure.” “Those who conduct business with Iranian Revolutionary Guards, any of their entities—European companies or other companies around the globe—really do so at great risk.”

AFP