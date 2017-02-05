Trump tells Poroshenko he will try to bring peace to Ukraine

KIEV, Ukraine: US President Donald Trump told Ukraine’s leader on Saturday that he would work with Kiev and Moscow to try to end the bloodshed in the European Union’s backyard. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s first conversation with the new US leader came during a sharp escalation in violence in the Russian-backed separatist east that has claimed 35 lives in the past week. It also took place as the former Soviet republic worries that Trump is seeking to build a friendship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Some analysts linked the escalation of the violence to this potential thaw in relations while others attributed it to more local issues. Yet Poroshenko’s hope of the same US commitment to his impoverished country as the one seen under the Barack Obama administrations appeared to have been dashed by a rather neural statement from Trump. “We will work with Ukraine, Russia, and all other parties involved to help them restore peace along the border,” the White House quoted Trump as saying.

AFP