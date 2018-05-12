Trump to address Jerusalem embassy opening by video

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump will address around 800 US and Israeli dignitaries at the ceremonial opening of the American embassy in Jerusalem by video on Monday, the US ambassador said. It was not immediately clear from Ambassador David Friedman’s comment, on a call with reporters, whether Trump would speak via a live videolink or a pre-recorded address. The ambassador said staff at the Tel Aviv mission had just marked its last day as an embassy and some of them would turn up for work on Monday at the Jerusalem embassy, which would host an opening ceremony later that day.Friedman said around 800 people were expected for the ceremony, he added, explaining that in addition to the previously announced US presidential delegation, a “healthy number” of American lawmakers were also set to attend. US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will lead the delegation that will include Trump’s daughter Ivanka, her husband and senior White House aide Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

AFP