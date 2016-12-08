Trump wants to fix ‘bad’ ties with PH

President Rodrigo Duterte said he felt like a saint when US President-elect Donald Trump said he wanted to fix the “bad relations” between the Philippines and the United States.

Duterte, in his speech on Wednesday night during the State Conference on United Nations Convention Against Corruption, revealed snippets of his phone call with Trump on December 2.

“He said… ‘Oh, President Duterte, we should fix our bad relations, it needs a lot of [fixing], you know, you just set something good [there]and you’re doing great,” he said, quoting Trump.

The Philippines had a strained relationship with the US after President Barack Obama criticized Duterte on his brutal war against illegal drugs.

Duterte said Trump told him that he is “doing great” in his war against illegal drugs.

“I know what’s your worry about these Americans criticizing you. You are doing good, go ahead. I had this problem in the border of Mexico and America and this goddamn s*** guy is…’” Trump said.

“So ngayon, kung makinig ka kay Trump magsalita sa akin, naging santo ako. Doon sa isang administrasyon, well… [So now, if you hear Trump talk about me, I become a saint. With that administration, well…],” Duterte said, apparently referring to the administration of then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd that portrayed him as evil.

He added that he considers the business tycoon and incoming US President Trump as his friend.

“Despite the protestations of Obama picturing the Philippines, well, of course, including me, to be murderers and everything, here comes Trump,” Duterte said.

“[Trump said]… ‘So you are doing all right. Do not mind them.’ [And he also said]… ‘Media? No media supported me and I did it on my own.’ That’s why I’m very impressed with you, Mr. President,” he also quoted Trump.

Duterte mentioned again Trump’s “invitation” to him should he travel to the US.

“‘Oh yes, when you come to Washington, D.C. or New York City, look me up and we’ll have coffee. And maybe you can give me a suggestion, one or two how to solve this goddamn, son of a b****,’” the President again quoted Trump.