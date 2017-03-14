Trump will donate his salary ‘by year’s end’

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Donald Trump will donate his annual presidential salary of $400,000 to charity by year’s end, spokesman Sean Spicer said on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) – and he even wants the media he often criticizes to help him choose a worthwhile cause. “The president’s intention is to donate his salary at the end of the year,” Spicer told reporters at his daily briefing. “He made a pledge to the American people.” “He kindly asked that you all help determine where that goes,” he continued — a rather unusual statement from a White House that has made hostile confrontation with the media a near-daily occurrence.

AFP