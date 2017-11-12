Trump, other world leaders arrive in PH for Asean Summit

THE arrival of United States President Donald Trump completed the list of world leaders who will be attending the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit that will open officially on Monday in the Philippines.

Trump arrived at 5:45 p.m. at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga on Sunday from Vietnam where he, President Rodrigo Duterte and other world leaders attended the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Conference.

Trump is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Duterte on the sidelines of the summit.

The US is one of nine dialogue partners of Asean.

Other heads of state who arrived on Sunday were:

1. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

2. Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc,

3. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull,

4. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha with his wife Naraporn

5. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,

6. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,

7. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern,

8. Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong,

9. Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak with his wife Rosmah Mansor,

10. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo,

11. Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.

Trudeau, who is in the Philippines for the second time, was mobbed as he made his way to a popular fastfood chain for a hamburger and held a baby during a quick visit to a non-government women’s health advocacy group called Likhaan in Tondo.

Trudeau was in Manila in 2015 when he attended the APEC conference as a newly elected prime minister.

He and Mexican President Enrique Nieto were the most popular heads of state during the conference, as they drew huge crowds wherever they went, earning them the tag “APEC hotties.” KAROL JOSEF LUCENA, EJ GOMEZ