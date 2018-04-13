Trump’s chosen State Chief vows diplomacy with Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump’s pick to become Washington’s top diplomat pledged on Thursday (Friday in Manila) to work with US allies to strengthen the Iran deal and played down fears he is bent on regime change in North Korea.

Mike Pompeo, the outgoing director of the Central Intelligence Agency, disavowed his reputation as a “war hawk” and an anti-Muslim hardliner as he sought to woo support from senators to become the next US secretary of state.

He told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he would restore “swagger” to a State Department left in tatters by Rex Tillerson, and strengthen relations with US partners left ragged after the tumultuous first year of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Pompeo, a former congressman, emphasized his close relationship with Trump— something Tillerson never had—and his time at the CIA, which he said had given him a strong appreciation for the necessity to work closely with foreign partners.

He promised to fill scores of unoccupied diplomatic posts, to spend time with the staff and delegate authority, saying current state department staff are “demoralized” and “do not feel relevant.”

“All of this—listening, leveraging differences, unleashing talent, teamwork—will become the fabric of a State Department culture that finds its swagger once again,” he said.

Reputation as hardliner

With a series of tough foreign policy challenges looming, Trump has made the 54-year-old West Point and Harvard Law graduate a key aide for his second year in office, along with fellow arch-conservative John Bolton, who joined the White House this week as the president’s national security advisor.

Bolton later lavished praise on Pompeo, describing him as a “talented and experienced public servant” as well as a “good friend.”

“We need him as secretary of state as we support the president and take on some of the toughest foreign policy issues of our time,” he said in a statement.

In his CIA post, Pompeo has already taken the lead in arranging a potentially breakthrough summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on denuclearization.

The Trump administration also faces crucial decisions on how to react to the use of chemical weapons in Syria, more sanctions on Russia, and a deadline to confirm the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

With a history of provocative statements against Iran, Pompeo’s nomination was seen as a sign that Trump’s administration intends to rip up the accord.

But on Thursday, he strove to emphasize that he would work to “fix” the deal with skeptical European allies by a May 12 deadline.

Both France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel are due to visit Washington on separate official visits before May 12, in part to lobby Trump to preserve a deal they see as the best way to stop Tehran getting a nuclear bomb.

AFP