Trump’s communications director resigns as staff shake-up looms

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The White House on Tuesday (Wednesday) said communications director Mike Dubke has resigned, the first in what is expected to be a series of moves to shake up Donald Trump’s press team. Dubke, 47, occupied the high-powered but low-profile, post for three crisis-filled months. “I can confirm that Dubke has resigned,” an official told Agence France-Presse. No date for his departure, which has been in the works for almost two weeks, has been announced. For months rumors have echoed around the West Wing about Trump being poised to fire his public relations staff en masse.

AFP