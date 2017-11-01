Trump’s ‘little narco’ tag fake news – Trillanes

SENATOR Antonio Trillanes 4th on Wednesday laughed off reports quoting US President Donald Trump calling him “little narco,” or someone involved in drugs.

Advertisements

Trump’s “narco” description of Trillanes were posted on several blogs like Thinking Pinoy, being handled by pro-administration blogger RJ Nieto, Adobo Chronicles and Pinoy Trending news and a few newspapers.

According to a blog post, a reporter asked Trump’s reaction on Trillanes’ recent visit to the US and Trump supposedly said, “The little narco met with Sen. Marco [Rubio].”

When asked to confirm reports that Trillanes tried to convince him to cancel his trip to the Philippines, Trump apparently said, “Senator who? Like I said, senator who? The little narco who met Marco? How’d he get a visa? Isn’t he wanted? Does’t he have an arrest warrant or something?”

“That’s fake news. They can’t even cite the news outfit that conducted the interview,” Trillanes said in a text message to reporters.

“In the first place, those senior US government officials would not meet with me if I had dubious credentials,” he added.

The opposition senator said, “It goes to show that this RJ Nieto a.k.a Thinking Pinoy is not thinking after all.”

“Besides, a significant remark like that would’ve been captured by mainstream media and not released through bloggers, fake news websites and tabloid columns,” he added.

In the same supposed interview with Trump, the US President was also quoted as saying, using the Philippine leader’s nickname, “I’m going to Manila to meet the main guy. A leaders’ leader, man’s man Rody [Duterte]. We talk from time to time. He’s head of the Asean right now and when you do deal, you deal with the boss.”

“Let us be more discerning about these things,” said Trillanes, a critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

He flew to the US on October 16 and met with US Sen. Marco Rubio during which they talked about human rights in the Philippines, among other issues.

Trillanes, on October 20, dismissed reports that he tried to convince American officials to dissuade Trump from visiting the Philippines this month for the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit.