Trump’s travel ban faces new test

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump’s amended travel ban will face a key test on Monday, when a US appeals court is set to take on a case that has stymied the administration’s controversial efforts to bar travelers from six Muslim-majority countries. A Richmond, Virginia-based federal court will hold a crucial hearing to scrutinize a Maryland judge’s ruling that dealt Trump a humiliating blow by freezing his second attempt to close US borders to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. Given the public importance of the case and the need for a timely decision, the Fourth US Circuit Court of Appeals will head straight for a full-court, or “en banc” hearing—bypassing the usual initial three-judge panel—for the first time in a quarter-century. The court has 15 active judges, some of whom could recuse themselves because of potential conflicts of interest. The exact list will be released Monday morning ahead of the hearing, set to begin at 2:30 pm (1830 GMT).

AFP