Trust born of generosity

Organizational psychologist Adam Grant said at a joint event organized by the TED Institute and IBM late last year that there are three kinds of people you are likely to find in your workplace: the takers, the givers and the matchers.

Takers are always looking out for what others can do for them, while givers focus on what they can do for their co-workers. Matchers are a mix of both: these are the people who will help you out if you also help them.

Grant surveyed more than 30,000 people across industries and countries to learn more about these types of workers. He found that, perhaps disappointingly, givers are the worst performers in each of the jobs he studied. Engineers who expressed willingness to do favors for others got the least work done. Medical students who strongly agreed with statements like, “I love helping others,” recorded the lowest grades. It seemed fair to conclude, then, that givers don’t fare well because they’re too busy helping other people.

Before you give up on altruism, though, here’s another finding: the best performers in every job and in every organization Grant studied were also the givers. More importantly, the givers made their organizations better. The more often people helped colleagues and shared knowledge, the better the organization did on every metric — from profits to customer satisfaction.

The personal performance of givers may suffer because of burnout – they use up all their energy supporting other people, leaving them with no drive for their own targets – but if their generous nature is managed, they could very well be your high-fliers and superstars.

Now, let me go one step further and say this: when you lead with generosity, you build trust. And high-trust organizations have a significant business advantage: in this environment, employee engagement and productivity soar.

An article from the Notre Dame Deloitte Center for Ethical Leadership looked at how generosity can help build trust, especially with newcomers to an organization.

When a new employee joins your team, do you approach that person with caution and maybe even a bit of suspicion? Or do you give him a warm welcome and a genuine offer to help ease him into his new workplace?

According to the Notre Dame Deloitte Center article entitled “Leading through the Trust Crisis: Begin with Generosity,” research has shown that starting the interaction by being generous is the better approach.

Remember that the new hire is also sizing you up. By being generous with your time and energy, you are revealing to the other person your values and your motivations. You are showing that you care about others and that you are motivated to help. And in doing so, you are shaping the other person’s behaviors in three key ways:

1. Trust invites trust. When you welcome people with trust and an open attitude, they are likely to reciprocate. You, in turn, will be trusted, which is a critical component of being an effective leader.

2. Others know where you stand. By establishing early on that you are genuinely concerned about other people, rather than motivated primarily by a personal agenda, you build goodwill with your colleagues that will help strengthen your working relationships. That your initial approach to people was marked with generosity will mean a lot when that relationship is tested, or if there ever comes a time when a colleague has reason to doubt you.

3. First impressions set the tone for future interaction. Trust is difficult to build, so take advantage of that opportunity to make a first impression built on trust. If you start an interaction with doubt, you will have a tough climb getting to a place of confidence.

As with everything in life, moderation is key. So go ahead and be a giver at work: Give of your time, your energy, your wisdom, but keep your eyes open. Give enough so that you help build trust within your organization, but not too much that you neglect your own projects and goals. As a giver, you are an asset to your organization. Make sure you stay that way by managing your priorities. Or, better yet, enlist other people to your cause so that you build an organization that is marked by generosity and trust.

The author is managing partner and CEO at Navarro Amper & Co., the local member firm of Deloitte Southeast Asia Ltd. – a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited – comprising Deloitte practices operating in Brunei, Cambodia, Guam, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.