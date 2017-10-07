The truth about weight distribution in a golf swing

Do you genuinely think that weight shifting is necessary in a golf swing? Would you shift your weight intentionally for more power, or just stay more centered to be more accurate?

It has been very common for the classic or traditional swing to shift the body weight during the swing. The body weight transfers toward the trail foot, on the backswing, and then continues to transfer into the lead foot on the forward swing. The head normally moves several inches backward on the backside, and then several inches on the forward side.

Based on traditional swing, these lateral motions make the body weight move along with the pressure that is felt on the feet. It is perceived that weight transfer can help generate to add more distance. It can be truer, especially when you are heavier.

Now, the modern swing appears to be quieter vertically on a face-on view, because the weight transfer is not so obvious. The head stays and is almost stationary, even while the body is continuously rotating during the swing. Does this mean that there is a weight transfer happening? Yes, it is possible. On the other hand, it can be controlled in certain ways. The pressure applied on the feet may not be obvious but are internally prominent.

So, what is pressure then? According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, the general definition of pressure is, “the weight or force that is produced when something presses or pushes against something else.” Weight is defined, is “a body’s relative mass, or the quantity of matter contained by it. The heaviness of a person or thing.”