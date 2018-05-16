Tschopp enjoys early lead in FISU golf meet

LUBAO, Pampanga: Henry Tschopp of Switzerland grabbed an early lead with a four-under 68 on Wednesday in the 2018 FISU World University Golf Championship at Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club here.

Tschopp opened his campaign with a lone bogey on No. 1 before spiking an eagle on the par-5 12th, to lead by one stroke over Taisei Shimizu of Japan with 69 in the 72-hole championship sanctioned by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

“One thing is that you need to be patient. It’s not like that you scored well if you hit it all the time at the pin and go progressive. You need to take the chances,” Tschopp told The Manila Times after completing a round.

“I hope I can keep the momentum. Tomorrow is a new day and I will just try the same strategy and maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t,” added the 19-year old Tschopp.

Shimizu birdied two of the first three holes then bogeyed the par-5 No. 3. He hit four other birdies on Nos. 5, 8, 12, and 15 to save his late bogeys on 11th and 16th.

Matthew Cheung of Hong Kong registered two eagles and two birdies negating his four bogeys and keeping the solo lead at the third spot.

Filipino bet Jonas Magcalayo, as well as Jonathan Lai of Hong Kong, matched with a one-under 71 to force a four-way tie at the fourth with Muhammad Razif of Malaysia, and Chao-Hua Lee of Taiwan.

In the women’s side, Elodie Chapelet of France and Hei Name Isabella Leung of Hong Kong were tied at the first spot with 73 followed by Ana Paula Ramirez Perea with a 74.

In the men’s team, Japan’s Shimizu and Hong Kong’s Cheung were tied at the first spot.

France snatched early lead in the women’s team with 149 followed by Hong Kong and South Korea with identical 150s.

The tournament is backed by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines, Pradera Verde, Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board, Arena Lux Enterprise, Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc., Seascape Village, and Aurora Securities, Inc.