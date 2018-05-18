Tschopp inches toward FISU World crown

LUBAO, Pampanga: Henry Tschopp of Switzerland edges closer to his first FISU World University Golf Championship after scoring a three-under 69 for a three-stroke lead over Japanese Yuto Katsuragawa on Friday at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club here.

Tschopp was consistent with his under-par game for three days for a 208 total, counting his early 68 and 71.

Tschopp, an incoming freshman international business student of Western Texas College, had gutsy pars and a birdie on No. 3 before his drive on par-4 No. 7 hit the bunker on the left side and got stocked on the lip. He plucked the ball from the green and stayed two inches away from the pin before he nailed the shot.

“I had my best long game on the whole three days. I still managed to do just one bogey but I am really happy, said the 19-year old Tschopp, who made three more birdies at the back nine.

Katsuragawa registered a personal best after posting a net score of 67 to jump six notches higher and a share of second spot with Korean Jaehun Choi for 211s.

Meanwhile, Katsuragawa had six birdies on holes 2, 3, 7, 10, 12, and 13 negating his lone bogey on par-3 15th. Choi notched four birdies for a bogey-free 68 built on a 34-34 card.

The Philippines’ Ruperto Zaragosa fared well with a four-under 68 to share the 12th to 14th places with Terrence Ng of Hong Kong and Kyle Raymond De Beer of South Africa for 217s.

Jonas Christian Magcalayo dropped from No. 16 to a share of the 21st spot with South African David-Louis Nortje, who also had a 221-aggregate.

In the women’s play, Dasom Ma of South Korea cruised past two-day leader Hei Nam Leung of Hong Kong to grab the solo lead with a two-under 70 for a 215 total.

Ma’s teammate, Minji Kang posted a 217-aggregate off her third-day score of 68 to jump from fourth to second position.

Filipino bets Annika Guangko and Denize Pineda ended their campaign after being disqualified for switching their golf balls at hole No. 17.

The Korean team dominated the women’s team play with a 432-aggregate, comfortably 10-strokes ahead against second running France.

Meanwhile, Japan men’s team is leading by four-stroke ahead of Korea, 418-422.

The 72-hole championship is sanctioned by the by the International Sports University Federation (FISU) organized by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines.

The tournament is backed by the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board, Pradera Verde, Arena Lux Enterprise, Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc., Seascape Village, and Aurora Securities, Inc.