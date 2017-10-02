The Tsum Tsum craze

Tsum Tsum stuffed toys were first released in Japan in 2013. Based upon Disney and Pixar characters; the name Tsum Tsum is derived from the Japanese verb Tsumu meaning “to stock” because these stuffed toys are designed to stock on top of each other.

The stuffed toys have become a hit, and have been sold by Disney in the United States, Disneyland Paris and South Korea. Tsum Tsum mobile games and icons for online chat were also developed and have become a hit.

The well-loved Tsum Tsum stuffed characters has now inspired apparel, accessories, footwear and other knickknacks faithful to the charm of the Tsum Tsum stuffed toys.

Now, kids from the Philippines will love the delightful Tsum Tsum character more as SM Accessories Kids makes tees, hats, bonnets, flip flops, hand towels, and novelties up for grabs.