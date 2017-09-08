Tsunami alert lifted in PH – Phivolcs

THE tsunami alert raised on 21 provinces facing the Pacific Ocean has been lifted, the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
“Based on our data, yung wave height na umabot malapit sa (Philippine) area is approximately less than one meter. Hindi na siya ganoon kataas para mag-threaten sa atin (It is not high enough that it poses a threat),” John Dexzimo, science research analyst of Phivolcs, said in an updated advisory on Friday.
The tsunami alert was raised after a magnitude 8 earthquake jolted Mexico. Its epicenter was in Chiapas, Mexico and had a depth of 33 kilometers.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PCTW) told Phivolcs that its forecast tsunami waves were less than 0.3 meters for the Philippines.
Dexzimo added that a wave height greater than 1 meter would only be considered as “threatening”.
He added, however, that Phivolcs would still be monitoring the coastal communities fronting the Pacific Ocean for possible sea level change.
