Tugade berates Orbos for using ‘habal-habal’

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade berated Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Tim Orbos for riding a habal-habal to make it to an event on Friday.

A habal-habal is a single motorcycle that carries multiple passengers sitting on a oden plank placed at the back of the driver. Passengers balance themselves precariously as the motorcycle weaves in and out of traffic. The habal-habal is a common sight in outlying provinces where transportation is scarce.

“I will not tolerate making a function at the Department of Transportation an excuse to use a habal-habal, Tugade said during the signing of the memorandum of agreement on tollway collection interoperability among operators and concerned government agencies.

Orbos was assigned to make the introductory remarks in the event held at the Shangri-la The Fort. However, Orbos had a prior meeting at the MMDA headquarters in Guadalupe, Makati.

“This is the first time I rode a habal-habal,” Orbos said in his speech, emphasizing that the MOA signing is an important event for him, therefore, he needs to rush to catch up.

Tugade reprimanded Orbos and said that the use of illegal transport should not be allowed. “We should not at all allow or encourage the use of habal-habal,” he said.

Orbos explained that he was in a hurry to go to the location, and only requested a passing motorcycle to transport him.