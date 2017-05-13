Tugade to foreign investors: It’s safe to invest in PH

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Arthur Tugade encouraged foreign investors to do business in the Philippines and assured them of a corruption free playing field.

The Cabinet official gave the assurance during a press briefing on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“Come to the Philippines, we’ll take care of your investments. We create a scenario wherein you get a fair return on your investment because we have a safe, secure, transparent and accountable government, and principally, no corruption. We will give you a level playing field,” Tugade said.

The Philippines is making full use of technology to eradicate corruption, especially during bidding processes for projects, the Cabinet official noted.

President Rodrigo Duterte is uncompromising when it comes to corruption, making the country a secure place for business, he said. “The President will not allow corruption in any form, in any shape. President Duterte will be uncompromising when it comes to corruption,” Tugade noted.

“That is what the President is impressing on every one of us. So that the businessmen will be assured of a level playing field and a safe and secure place of business,” he added.

Under the Build, Build, Build program, the Duterte administration aims to spend up to 5.4 percent of gross domestic product on infrastructure this year.