Tugade surprised by ‘sudden turn of events’

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Arthur Tugade said he was surprised by the “sudden turn of events” when his undersecretary, Cesar Chavez, announced his “irrevocable” resignation amid the problems confronting the Metro Rail Transit-3.

At the same time, Tugade washed his hands off Chavez’s decision to quit.

“For the record, and contrary to the insinuations of others, I did not cause or ask Usec. (Undersecretary) Cesar Chavez to resign. He has my full trust and confidence,” Tugade said on Thursday.

“We have been doing plans and strategies together, up and until yesterday (Wednesday). Even by texts as I was on sickbay. That is why I am surprised by the very sudden turn of events,” Tugade said.

Chavez announced his irrevocable resignation earlier on Thursday, citing “delicadeza” as his reason.

“I hope the President understands that in the light of recent events involving the MRT-3 System, simple sense of delicadeza which I have adhered to throughout my professional life gives me no choice but to resign from my said position,” Chavez said in his resignation letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“It is also my intent and hope that my resignation provides opportunity for the appointment of person(s) better qualified to perform the duties and responsibilities of the subject office,” Chavez said.

In a broadcast interview, Chavez said the MRT-3 would need a team that could decide quickly.

“Baka importante magkaroon ng bagong team na workable,” Chavez said.

He said that he has been doing the job for one year and a month, but may not be able to deliver what was required as soon as possible.

“Ang tao naghihintay ng mas mabilis na resulta,” Chavez said.

(People are waiting for fast results.)

Chavez recommended the termination of the contract of MRT-3 with maintenance provider Busan Universal Rail Inc. The government is currently handling the maintenance of the train system. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO