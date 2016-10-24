Tuguegarao City records zero casualty from ‘Lawin’

TUGUEGARAO CITY: Although some families have been evacuated to safer grounds for possible flooding and landslides, no casualties have been reported so far in the city.

City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CRDDMC) chairman Pedro Cuntapay, said the City government has attributed the report to efforts exerted by Rescue 111 personnel before, during and after typhoon Lawin.

The City experienced strong winds and heavy rains spawned by Lawin last week.

“CDRRMC office has registered zero casualty. They acted promptly and were able to attain the city objective,” Cuntapay said.

Mayor Jefferson Soriano expressed his gratitude for the dedicated service shown by the rescue personnel.

As part of their pre-landfall preparations, the rescue team was divided into six composite teams for low lying and flood prone areas and did preemptive evacuations and distribution of relief goods in evacuation sites, Cuntapay added. PNA