Tuguegarao mayor acquitted of graft

The Sandiganbayan’s First Division acquitted Mayor Jefferson Soriano of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan in a graft case over his issuance of a provisional permit to operate a parking/transport terminal in favor of One Way Parking Terminal, Inc. (OWPTI) in 2013.

“Anent the allegation that the accused acted with manifest partiality by giving unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in favor of OWPTI, no evidence was adduced to show that the accused mayor had a hand in the choice of the terminals to which the transport groups were to transfer,” part of the 36-page decision said.

The court acquitted Soriano “on reasonable doubt.”

It also ordered the release of the bail bond he posted and recalled the hold departure order the court had issued.

The Office of the Ombudsman, in filing the case last year, alleged that Soriano gave unwarranted benefits or preference to OWPTI by issuing the provisional permit without prior authorization from the city council by way of an ordinance.

“A cursory reading of the provisional permit reveals that the same was merely a permit, a provisional one which was conditional and time bound. It was subject to a limited period of 120 days or sooner, should the city council not grant the application, and upon the condition that OWPTI complies with the legal requirements,” the court said.

It added in part that it appeared clear that Soriano issued the provisional permit before the city council could grant a franchise in favor of OWPTI “on the belief that the matter requires prompt action to address the urgent need to decongest traffic flow within the city.”

“At the most, such ‘procedural lapse,’ as the Court of Appeals has appreciated it in its Decision dated August 30, 2017 relative to the administrative aspect of the case against herein accused Soriano, could only be tantamount to a simple misconduct and certainly not criminal in nature,” it added.

Associate Justice Edgardo Caldona penned the decision, concurred by Associate Justice Efren de la Cruz, who leads the First Division, and Associate Justice Geraldine Faith Econg.