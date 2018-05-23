Tuguegarao prelate appeals against speculations over priest’s death

THE Archbishop of Tuguegarao appealed to the public to avoid rumors and speculations surrounding the killing of a priest in Cagayan.

“We do not want to speculate on what the reasons are for his death. Neither do we want that the investigation be muddled by the spreading unfounded rumors and malicious insinuations,” said Archbishop Sergio Utleg, referring to Father Mark Ventura who was shot dead by an unknown assailant after celebrating Mass in Gattaran on April 29.

Utleg expressed his faith in the police and urged the public to allow the evidence to speak for itself.

The archbishop made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte hinted that Ventura may have had illicit affairs, which may have been the reason behind his killing.

In a speech at Tabongon, Cebu on Sunday, the President presented a matrix of a “possible motive,” which showed photos of Ventura and eight women who were linked to him.

Utleg defended Ventura, saying, “He was beloved by all who knew him. He was an affectionate person, sympathetic, close and intimate to many people: rich and poor, men and women, young and old.” KIM MALAIT