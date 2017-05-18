Tumi has rolled out its first aluminum luggage collection, 19 Degree, featuring the 19 Degree Aluminum Short Trip Packing Case. With a bold, reinforced exterior that blends fashion and travel, this unique suitcase caters to road warriors, who frequently carry items needing care when being transported. Stylish yet functional, this lightweight collection is distinguished by its embossed diamond pattern. Some features include a Three-Snap Closer for reinforced frame protection and a spring-loaded leather handle that gently secures to the bag. The 19 Degree aluminum collection comes in three tones, silver, black and copper.

For more information, visit https://intl.tumi.com.