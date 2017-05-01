Tuner beats muscle at Touge Battle second round

In the movies and among car enthusiasts, there has always been a debate between which will win a race: American Muscle or Japanese-tuned cars. In the second round of Touge Battle 2017, that debate was somehow answered at the second round of the series at the Batangas Racing Circuit.

With 36 entries in the second leg of Touge Battle 2017, six represented American muscle against a field of mostly Japanese and a few Korean entries, all vying for the fastest time of the day.

Felix Perez’s son would yield the same results as the first leg with their green Honda EK leading the time sheets in the morning qualifying session.

The Economy class once again had the spectators at the edge of their seat as they witnessed the battle between Daniel “Elpaks” Leonardo and Mars Hizon Delos Reyes for the championship. Delos Reyes would strike first by taking round one with Leonardo countering to take the second round. Their match would be decided in sudden death once again with Leonardo edging Delos Reyes by 0.7 of a second to take the top spot. Coming in third place was Ron Chan in a Ford Ecosport.

In the regular class, the Toyota of Michael “Makol” Pasumbal would be too quick for the competition. Newbie Roderico Mariano in finished in second place ahead of fellow Legacy wagon enthusiast Jam Jimenez in third.

John Carbonel would once again power through the competition in his Honda CRX ahead of the hard charging Joel Real in his Subaru BRZ. Real would stay ahead by taking second.

The Turbo Class was blindsided when Joemeer Capili challenged the modern all-wheel drive cars to finish third place in his old school Mitsubishi Lancer boxtype. It was business as usual though for three-time champion Hernel Castillo who decimated the competition in his trusty Subaru Impreza STi. Joel Gainza would take second place in the Turbo class driving a similar car.

Five Mustangs would compete in the prestige class. Chris Ho would maintain his dominance in the class staying just ahead of the competition. Antonio Lombardo would finish a close second while Jomar Almario took third place.

In Race 2 class, a lone Honda Civic EG hatch driven by Ryan Ablang would keep the Hyundai diesel attack in his rear just enough to take the win. Second placer Ray Yamashita kept the battle exciting going into sudden death against Ablang in his diesel Hyundai Accent. Karl Surbal took third place.

In the Race 1 class, Felix Perez driving a lime green Honda Civic EK finished the competition with the fastest lap and won in his class. Kevin Sugden upgraded to Race 1 class and finished second place in his Subaru STi. Sonny De Torres took third place.

Felix Perez would finish the competition with fastest lap of the day. So tuner beats muscle and The Touge King award was handed to Ray Yamashita. The Top 3 Newbies for the day were Roderico Mariano, Jomar Almario and Ron Chan.

Touge Battle Season Four is powered by ENEOS, Monster Energy Drink, Aguila Autoglass, Autoperformance PH, Staunch, C! Magazine, Lifestyle on Wheels, Autocar, Time Attack Manila, Driven to Ride, Wheel-Spin, Ride and Drive, Sushi Factory, Studio 21 Creatives, Dreamsmed EMS, and organized by Aggressive Line Events. The third round is on May 6, 2017 at the Batangas Racing Circuit.

Follow Touge Battle Season Four on Facebook at Fuel: Touge Battle or visit www.tougebattle.weeby.com.